Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,220 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,220 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,645,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,922,000 after buying an additional 484,727 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,030,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,400,980,000 after buying an additional 334,639 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

MSI stock opened at $426.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $429.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.19. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $332.98 and a 52-week high of $507.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.