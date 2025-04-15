Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $99.99 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $100.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.02.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

