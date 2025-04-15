Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,082 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $2,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 752,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,999,000 after buying an additional 172,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth $3,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AtriCure by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in AtriCure by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,647 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AtriCure by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.65. AtriCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $43.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.65.

In other AtriCure news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,603.36. This represents a 25.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.44.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

