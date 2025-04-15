Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE ES opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.74. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $69.01.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.7525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 130.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Eversource Energy from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their target price on Eversource Energy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.78.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $192,507.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,496.46. This represents a 12.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $61,730.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,318.26. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

