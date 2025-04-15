Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,286,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,255,000 after buying an additional 934,366 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $58.56 on Tuesday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $53.59 and a 52 week high of $63.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.82.

About Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.