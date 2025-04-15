Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $861,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,511.5% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 105,334 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 60,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,923,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,497.9% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 67,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after buying an additional 63,136 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IVE stock opened at $180.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $165.45 and a 1-year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.