Advisors Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,389,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,667,165,000 after acquiring an additional 135,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,645,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equifax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $467,676,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Equifax by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $412,239,000 after buying an additional 791,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,400,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Equifax from $286.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett raised Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.31.

Equifax Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE EFX opened at $224.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.17 and a 200-day moving average of $256.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.98 and a 12 month high of $309.63. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

About Equifax

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.