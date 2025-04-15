Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 15,622 The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,622 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,588.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 7,970 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,758,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 20.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,712,000 after acquiring an additional 46,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE BNS opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $43.68 and a one year high of $57.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7415 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.05%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

