Advisory Services Network LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,608,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWK stock opened at $101.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.53. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $93.24 and a 1-year high of $127.38. The firm has a market cap of $755.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

