Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 15,501 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,174,000 after acquiring an additional 13,037,193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,755,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,726,000 after buying an additional 6,434,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 216.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,306,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,086,000 after buying an additional 4,312,689 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,099,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,646,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,242 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $21.89 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0553 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

