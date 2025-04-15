Advisory Services Network LLC Raises Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 21.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Albemarle by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Albemarle from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Albemarle from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.70.

Albemarle Stock Performance

NYSE:ALB opened at $57.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $49.43 and a 1-year high of $137.50.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.46%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

