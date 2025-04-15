Advisory Services Network LLC Takes $774,000 Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EDIV. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 201.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 35,918 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 52,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $155,000.

EDIV opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $629.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.56. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.36 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79.

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

