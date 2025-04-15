Advisory Services Network LLC Trims Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Barclays PLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 819,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 209.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,815 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $21,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Barclays decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock opened at $76.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.11. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 36.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.