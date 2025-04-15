Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aerogrow International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.21 and traded as low as $3.06. Aerogrow International shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 172,500 shares.

Aerogrow International Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $110.19 million and a PE ratio of 11.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21.

About Aerogrow International

AeroGrow International, Inc engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca.

