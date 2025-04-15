Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 17,216 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,161,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Xenon Pharmaceuticals comprises about 6.1% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XENE. StockNews.com cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Insider Transactions at Xenon Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 22,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $903,213.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,340.40. The trade was a 41.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.74 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

