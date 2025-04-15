Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 40,000 Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KYMR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 212.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $42,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,510. This trade represents a 2.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 7,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $214,215.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,147,428.70. This represents a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $324,567. Insiders own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KYMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KYMR

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR opened at $25.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average is $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.22. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 191.26% and a negative return on equity of 24.96%. The company had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 million. Equities research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KYMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.