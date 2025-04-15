Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369,462 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KZR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 81,678 shares during the period. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $833,000. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 256.1% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 37,504 shares during the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 613.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZR opened at $4.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.61. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

