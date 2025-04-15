Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Lowered to C$46.00 at Desjardins

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Desjardins from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$56.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.63.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Trading Down 0.9 %

Insider Transactions at Ag Growth International

AFN stock traded down C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$32.70. 62,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,578. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$624.99 million, a PE ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$30.81 and a one year high of C$62.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul David Householder acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,040.00. Also, Director Janet Giesselman bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$36.35 per share, with a total value of C$218,076.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $436,101. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.