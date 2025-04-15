Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.57.

AGIO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 149,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,864,798. This represents a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 818.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.42 and a 1 year high of $62.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

