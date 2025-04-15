AGP Franklin LLC Acquires Shares of 8,695 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

AGP Franklin LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $188,643,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $51,521,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,078,000 after buying an additional 134,560 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 812,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,985,000 after buying an additional 112,650 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 411.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,084,000 after buying an additional 99,232 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avery Dennison news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 price target on Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective (down from $218.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $226.00 target price on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $228.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.87.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:AVY opened at $172.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $233.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.27. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.01). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.06% and a net margin of 8.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

