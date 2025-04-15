AGP Franklin LLC Buys Shares of 700 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Cummins by 51.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Cummins by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $288.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

CMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $395.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $354.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.17.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

