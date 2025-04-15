AGP Franklin LLC Invests $1.87 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.4 %

CVX stock opened at $135.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $237.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.82.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.