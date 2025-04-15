AGP Franklin LLC Purchases New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

AGP Franklin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 48,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000. Dominion Energy makes up approximately 1.6% of AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after buying an additional 404,868 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 152,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $734,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on D. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

