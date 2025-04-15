Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $14,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Stock Performance

Shares of ALK opened at $45.01 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $78.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $134,175.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,369.52. This represents a 8.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,808.40. This represents a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

