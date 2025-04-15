Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.61.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Alignment Healthcare

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.32. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $21.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $461,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,665,456.34. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $408,300.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,606,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,858,980.17. This represents a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,891,855 shares of company stock valued at $29,415,212 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,683,000 after buying an additional 3,257,630 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,596 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 588.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,388,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,311 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,087,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.