Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Receives $71.00 Average PT from Analysts

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $823.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.57. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $107.57.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.62. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 75,486 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 17,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 136.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

