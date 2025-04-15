Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Posts Earnings Results

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Allied Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 145.27%.
Allied Resources Stock Performance
Shares of ALOD opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $650,095.00, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Allied Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.
About Allied Resources
