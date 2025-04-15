Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Posts Earnings Results

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Allied Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 145.27%.

Allied Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ALOD opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $650,095.00, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Allied Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $0.20.

Get Allied Resources alerts:

About Allied Resources

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Allied Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.