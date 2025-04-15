Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC raised its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,259,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,625 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $117,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Ally Financial by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.41.

Ally Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $32.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $45.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day moving average of $36.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In related news, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,033.06. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson purchased 19,100 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $753,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 202,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,235.25. The trade was a 10.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

