Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Acquires 572,105 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 352.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 734,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572,105 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.8% of Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $20,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
SCHG stock opened at $24.52 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Announces Dividend
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Financial Sector: Pullback Opportunity or Warning Sign?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Traders Started Betting on PayPal’s Rally Again
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is BlackRock Signaling a Market Rally Despite New Tariffs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.