Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Down 1.2% Following Insider Selling

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)'s stock price fell 1.2% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $159.23 and last traded at $159.55. 4,062,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 19,357,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.47.

Specifically, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total value of $32,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,544.70. This trade represents a 2.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.71.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $169.86 and its 200 day moving average is $177.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 68.4% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 55,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 29.0% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

