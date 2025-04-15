American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 1,262.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in American Realty Investors by 257.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in American Realty Investors by 112.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in American Realty Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

