American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ARL opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.04 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 33.78%.
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
