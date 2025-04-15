American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in American Water Works by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 142,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $19,495,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $148.82 on Tuesday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $155.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.17. The company has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

