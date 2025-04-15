Analysts Issue Forecasts for Flagshp Cmty Re Q1 Earnings

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter.
Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Flagshp Cmty Re to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.
Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flagshp Cmty Re
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Is BlackRock Signaling a Market Rally Despite New Tariffs?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft: A Blend of Growth and Value Amid Tariff Concerns
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 2 Healthcare Recession-Resistant Stocks Unaffected by Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.