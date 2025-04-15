Analysts Set Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Target Price at $85.33

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.
Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.
Blackbaud stock opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $88.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $302.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.41 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.
