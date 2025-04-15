Analysts Set Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Target Price at $85.33

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.33.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

Blackbaud Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 42.0% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.04. Blackbaud has a one year low of $58.05 and a one year high of $88.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $302.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.41 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 24.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

