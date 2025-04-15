Analysts Set MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) PT at $9.21

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNKD shares. StockNews.com raised MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MannKind from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MannKind in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ MNKD opened at $4.63 on Thursday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $7.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. MannKind had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MannKind will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in MannKind by 4.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,194,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 88,997 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 399,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 47,690 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. 49.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

