Analysts Set SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Target Price at $174.75

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $174.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPXC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on SPX Technologies from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised SPX Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised SPX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

SPXC stock opened at $130.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. SPX Technologies has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $183.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in SPX Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in SPX Technologies by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

