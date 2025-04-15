Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Price Target at C$17.06

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

VET stock opened at C$8.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.60. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.29 and a 1 year high of C$17.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a boost from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently -9.03%.

Vermilion Energy Inc is an international oil and gas producing company. It engages in full-cycle exploration and production programs that focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of producing properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The majority of Vermilion’s revenue has derived from the production and sale of petroleum and natural gas.

