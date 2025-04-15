Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 134 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,026 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 9,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.17, for a total transaction of $3,027,327.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,308,795. This trade represents a 41.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raymond Joabar sold 15,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.94, for a total value of $4,765,295.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,492,492.04. The trade was a 38.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $255.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.30. American Express has a 1 year low of $216.51 and a 1 year high of $326.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. Analysts predict that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on American Express from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on American Express from $350.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Express from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.81.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

