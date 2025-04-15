ANDY (ANDY) Trading Up 24.2% Over Last Week

ANDY (ANDY) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, ANDY has traded 24.2% higher against the US dollar. ANDY has a market cap of $42.20 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of ANDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANDY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ANDY Token Profile

ANDY’s genesis date was March 7th, 2024. ANDY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. ANDY’s official Twitter account is @andycoinonerc. ANDY’s official website is www.boysclubandy.com.

ANDY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ANDY (ETH) (ANDY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANDY (ETH) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000. The last known price of ANDY (ETH) is 0.00004203 USD and is up 4.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,383,904.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.boysclubandy.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANDY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ANDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

