AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Trading Up 1.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) were up 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $242.68 and last traded at $239.97. Approximately 2,260,269 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 5,757,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $236.07.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APP shares. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AppLovin from $630.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised their price target on AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.84.

AppLovin Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total value of $4,228,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,389 shares in the company, valued at $21,359,201.85. This represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total value of $64,930,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,209 shares in the company, valued at $201,675,501.85. The trade was a 24.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock worth $106,401,841 in the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in AppLovin by 38.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,081,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,211,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 153,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

