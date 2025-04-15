AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

AppYea Stock Down 6.3 %

AppYea stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 4,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,961. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. AppYea has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

About AppYea

AppYea, Inc, a digital health company, develops wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring. It develops AppySleep app, a wristband that monitors physiological parameters during sleep; AppySleep, a biofeedback snoring treatment wristband; AppySleep LAB, a smartphone medical application that monitors breathing patterns in the sleep and identify sleep arena episode without direct contact to the user; and AppySleep PRO a wristband for the treatment of sleep arena using biofeedback in combination with AppySleep LAB app.

