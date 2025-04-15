AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
AppYea Stock Down 6.3 %
AppYea stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. 4,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,961. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. AppYea has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.
About AppYea
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than AppYea
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for AppYea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppYea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.