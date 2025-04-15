Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $26.88. 205,212 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 189,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.38.
Institutional Trading of Aptus Defined Risk ETF
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,250,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,584,000 after buying an additional 771,166 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 562,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000.
About Aptus Defined Risk ETF
The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.
