Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $26.88. 205,212 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 189,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.10.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,250,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,584,000 after buying an additional 771,166 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 562,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,000 after buying an additional 27,648 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000.

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

