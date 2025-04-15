Apu Apustaja (APU) Trading Up 39% This Week

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Apu Apustaja has a total market capitalization of $52.28 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Apu Apustaja has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,569.76 or 1.00722077 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $85,421.30 or 1.00547337 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Token Profile

Apu Apustaja launched on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,157,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,157,626.52950862. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00016243 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,167,846.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apu Apustaja should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

