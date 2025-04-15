Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (9) (($0.12)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Aquis Exchange had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 20.80%.

Aquis Exchange Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:AQX opened at GBX 715 ($9.43) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.87 million, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 704.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 620.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 3.46. Aquis Exchange has a one year low of GBX 305.08 ($4.02) and a one year high of GBX 715 ($9.43).

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange PLC (“Aquis”) is a creator and facilitator of next-generation financial markets, through the provision of accessible, simple and efficient stock exchanges, trading venues and technology.

Aquis consists of three divisions: Aquis Markets, a subscription-based exchange offering pan-European cash equities trading; Aquis Technologies, which develops and licenses next-generation exchange technology globally; and Aquis Stock Exchange, a growth and regulated primary exchange delivering capital to companies via the listing and trading of shares.

Aquis Markets operates lit and dark order books, covering 16 European markets.

