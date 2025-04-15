Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.28 and last traded at $20.19. 1,486,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,007,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James downgraded Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.81.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ares Capital

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 78.37%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ares Capital by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.