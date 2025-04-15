Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 262.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $1,752,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $401,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $2,222,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 5.6% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 37,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,450,923.68. This represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.61, for a total value of $9,248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,155.36. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,031 shares of company stock worth $39,364,943 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET opened at $73.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.99. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $121.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $118.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.43.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

