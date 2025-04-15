Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Bought by Operose Advisors LLC

Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Asset Management comprises 0.8% of Operose Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Operose Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,097,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,582,000 after buying an additional 78,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,772,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,362,000 after acquiring an additional 128,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,813,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,284 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $76,221,000 after purchasing an additional 224,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,589,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $35.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.42. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.80. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

