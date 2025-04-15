Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Holdings Boosted by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) by 180.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 630,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,000 shares during the quarter. Arvinas accounts for 1.6% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $12,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ian Taylor sold 9,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $150,724.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,658,911.91. This trade represents a 5.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,353,065.60. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,230 shares of company stock worth $769,402. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Arvinas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $508.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.02.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.44. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 75.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.53) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on ARVN. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $65.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $26.00 price objective on Arvinas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Arvinas from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Arvinas from $48.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.53.

Arvinas Profile

(Free Report)

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

