Arweave (AR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25.67 Million

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. Arweave has a market cap of $336,036,743,466.37 billion and approximately $25.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.12 or 0.00006017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85,031.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $324.13 or 0.00381223 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00033098 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
