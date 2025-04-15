Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,273,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.06% of Astec Industries worth $42,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 181,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,108,000 after purchasing an additional 117,858 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $3,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Astec Industries by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 162,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ASTE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.30. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $778.53 million, a PE ratio of -426.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.46. Astec Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.10 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.68%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

